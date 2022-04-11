Oppn targets Bhagwant Mann over unfulfilled poll promises

In a Facebook post, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann urged the people of Punjab to be patient until the state government delivers on its election promises. He’s been looking for some time. ‘Dear Punjabis, give some time. Have patience. I have everything on my tips. Let us not be in a hurry to make the Punjab a prosperous state. It will require some time. All issues will be solved. Everyone will be heard,’ Mann said.

The opposition parties, the Congress, the BJP, and the Akali Dal, have accused the AAP government of failing to deliver on election promises, including 300 free electricity units and Rs 1,000 per month for every adult woman.

While announcing his first guarantee on June 29, 2021, AAP national convenor and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal stated that the promise to supply 300 free electricity units would be honoured soon after the government is established. The AAP leadership has now stated that a decision on this matter will be announced once the first budget is presented in June.