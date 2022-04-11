‘PhonePe’ plans to hire 2800 people by the end of the year! Get the details here…

PhonePe, the Bengaluru-based digital payment network, has stated that it would more than quadruple its overall workforce headcount by December 2022. The corporation will hire 2800 individuals and increase its staff from 2600 to 5400 personnel. The company intends to fill 2800 roles at various levels and functions such as engineering, product, analytics, business development, and sales teams across Bengaluru, Pune, Mumbai, Delhi, and the rest of the country.

‘We are constructing a long-term sustainable organisation based on technology, with the goal of unleashing value for everybody. We’re happy that PhonePe has emerged as the employer of choice for talented, ambitious people who want to make a big difference. The firm provides opportunities for employees to learn and grow by working on some of the most complicated challenges in the industry,’ says Manmeet Sandhu, PhonePe’s head of human resources.

Aside from that, PhonePe is aggressively investing in PhonePe University, a comprehensive tech school aimed at accelerating learning and impact for engineers while also facilitating the expansion of ready-now technical talent in the startup environment. With the launch of its Diversity & Inclusion Initiative last year, PhonePe’s proactive efforts to build a diverse, lively, and healthy workplace were formalised.

‘Since then, the firm has witnessed an increase in the representation of women in senior roles, as well as more hiring from the LGBTQI community and people with disabilities,’ Sandhu said. The firm also promises to offer above-market remuneration, attrition rates that are below the market, and wealth creation chances for all workers through its employee stock ownership plan (ESOPs) programme. The digital payments startup has announced a ‘[email protected]’ programme designed specifically for moms to allow them to return to work whenever they are ready.

The company also created another service called ‘[email protected],’ which covers secondary caregivers, fostering a more equitable division of tasks among new parents. PhonePe was formed in December 2015, and it claims to have digitized over 27 million offline retailers spanning tiers 2, 3, 4, and beyond, as well as to have covered 99 percent of pin codes in the country. Users may also use PhonePe to send and receive money, recharge mobile phones and DTH, pay at retailers, and make utility payments.