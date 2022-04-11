Temperature increases, people reel under acute water crisis in Jaipur

The scorching heat of this blistering summer has turned the life of several people in Rajasthan’s desert state a living hell. The extreme water shortage that has afflicted various parts of Rajasthan, including the state capital of Jaipur, has added to the common man’s worries.

Residents have been forced to make do with limited or no water for extended periods of time due to the extreme heat. People in Kota have also been experiencing severe water shortages as a result of the suffocating heat.

The temperature has been hovering around 43 degrees Celsius in several regions of Rajasthan, making life difficult for the common people. Although May has not yet arrived this year, regular people in several districts of Jaipur are already experiencing acute water shortage. Scores of water tankers make a beeline towards narrow lanes and by lanes in Jaipur’s various localities every day as residents fight for a water.