The ‘gruff-dad’ in ‘2 States’, passes away; An immense sorrow to Bollywood

Shiv Kumar Subramaniam, the legendary character actor and screenwriter of the award-winning film ‘Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi,’ passed suddenly Friday night, according to reports in Bollywood. His death was caused by an unknown reason. Subramaniam has been in a number of outstanding films during the course of his 30-year career. He began his Bollywood career in 1989 as a writer for the gritty and beautiful film ‘Parinda,’ starring Nana Patekar, Anil Kapoor, and Madhuri Dixit, and the rest, as they say, is history.

Subramaniam mostly appeared in films as a supporting actor. Regardless matter how long he was on screen, the actor’s performance made an indelible effect on the audience. He portrayed Alia Bhatt’s (Ananya’s) strict father in ‘2 States,’ a math teacher in ‘Stanley Ka Dabba,’ and a school administrator in Rani Mukherji’s ‘Hichki.’ In Colors TV’s series ‘Mukti Bandhan,’ the actor also portrayed the protagonist. His most recent appearance was as Sanya Malhotra’s character Meenakshi’s father in Netflix’s ‘Meenakshi Sundareshwar.’

Gutted to hear this news. Incredibly tragic, esp as it happened just two months after the passing of his and Divya’s only child – Jahaan, taken by a brain tumour 2 weeks before his 16th birthday.

RIP #ShivkumarSubramaniam https://t.co/GkW6ATUhhN — beena sarwar (@beenasarwar) April 10, 2022

However, it was his writing that drew people’s attention to his work. Subramaniam wrote the script for films such as ‘1942: A Love Plot,’ ‘Is Raat Ki Subah Nahi,’ ‘Arjun Pandit,’ and ‘Chameli’ in addition to the original story and screenplay for ‘Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi,’ which received the Filmfare award.

Mourning his loss, actress Ayesha Raza Mishra said on social media, ‘Rest in peace Shiv. Or kahen kya kahen kya kahen kya kahen kya Be free of discomfort and relax, my buddy.’ The actress and filmmaker Hansal Mehta wrote a letter about the actor’s death and funeral. The message goes as follows: ‘With great and genuine sorrow, we wish to tell you of the demise of one of the most dignified and magnificent spirits to occupy human form – our darling Shiv Subrahmanyam. He was a really gifted man who was adored and respected both personally and professionally.’