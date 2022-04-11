These are reasons why you or your partner does not want to have sex

In a relationship, sometime partners may run away from having sex. There are several reasons for this. To be the relationship beautiful and stronger, one must take them seriously and must try to solve it. Taking them lightly may have a negative impact.

Over phone usage: Giving more time to you phone may ruin your relationship. We get so busy with phone and it can be so engaging that you do not find the time to have something like sex either. The best way is to cut it out after a certain time.

Stress: Most people face stress in life. But to prioritize it over sex is a major mistake. You must learn to face it and balance it. Keep calm and give sex importance because it is an integral part of your relationship.

No exercise: Exercise keep your body and mind strong. It helps to increase mood. It helps in increasing your blood flow and releases feel good hormones as well. It also helps us in keeping fit so you can perform better in bed too.

Over expectations: Never think that sex is what you see on screen. It is a big mistake. The unrealistic expectations can turn you off easily.

Depression: Depression will make you mentally and emotionally sad. This will affect your sex life. You may avoid sex while you are in a state of depression. Depression affects your self esteem, causes physical fatigue and lowers your libido as well. It can also cause Anorgasmia, a state when you have trouble reaching an orgasm.