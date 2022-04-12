Aaditya Thackeray announces ‘water for all policy’ in Mumbai from May 1

From May 1, every Mumbai resident, including those living in slums or in buildings without an Occupation Certificate (OC), will have access to drinking water, according to Maharashtra Environment Minister Aaditya Thackeray. This will not affect a house’s legal status, but it will allow residents of slums or buildings without OC to obtain a water connection, he said.

‘Water for All in Mumbai! From 1st May, 2022, the @mybmc will enable every citizen in Mumbai to have access to drinking water through formal sources,’ Thackeray, who is also the Mumbai suburbs’ guardian minister, later tweeted. The Shiv Sena, Thackeray’s party, currently controls the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, which is set to hold elections this year.

‘We are committed to ensuring a right to life with dignity to every citizen by providing access to drinking water. This will also eradicate the illegal connections that disrupt and pollute our water supply,’ he added. Thackeray had already convened a special meeting with civic officials at the BMC headquarters to discuss the ‘water for all policy.’