Akhilesh Yadav alleges rigging in UP legislative council polls after major loss

Akhilesh Yadav, the president of the Samajwadi Party, alleged rigging in the UP Legislative Council elections on Tuesday, accusing the ruling BJP of attempting to weaken democratic institutions in order to maintain power. Mr Yadav further accused the ruling party of promoting a particular caste while ignoring Dalits and other lower-caste people.

The polling results were released on Tuesday. The Samajwadi Party was defeated in the elections, while the BJP won 33 of the 36 seats. ‘The BJP’s arbitrariness and rigging crossed all limits in the Legislative Council polls and history will never forgive it for what it has done to crush democracy,’ Mr Yadav said in a statement.

‘The BJP has no faith in the Constitution, democracy and the process of fair elections. It is trying to weaken constitutional institutions in order to remain in power by means of money and deceit,’ he alleged. Mr Yadav claimed that while the BJP accused others of promoting casteism, 18 of the candidates who won in the elections were from the same caste as CM Yogi Adityanath.