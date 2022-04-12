AMU suspends student for molesting girl

Aligarh Muslim University’s Arranging Committee has suspended a student for molesting a girl student. In addition, the AMU administration has launched an investigation into the student. The counselling team issued a warning to the accused student, but he ignored it. After that, the administration took action. The accused is a third-semester English department student.

The student is accused of harassing the girl and sending her obscene messages. He used to harass the student by calling her at odd hours. The girl filed an online complaint with the internal grievance cell. The committee issued a warning to the boy student and warned him not to harass the girl. The committee suspended him after he refused to listen.