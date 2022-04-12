Commodity Market: Gold price surge sharply

Mumbai: Gold price edged higher in the commodity market. On the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), gold futures surged by 0.56% or Rs 291, to Rs 52,470 per 10 gram. Silver futures were trading higher by 1.06% or Rs 713, at Rs 68,007 per kg.

Price of yellow metal surged sharply in the Kerala market. Sovereign gold is trading at Rs 39,200, higher Rs 320 per 8 gram. One gram gold is priced at Rs 4900, up by Rs 40.

In the international market, price of spot gold was down by 0.2% at $ 1,950.52 per ounce. US gold futures were up by 0.3% at $ 1,954. Among other precious metals, silver shed 0.4% at $ 24.97 per ounce and platinum was up 0.1% to $ 978.00. Palladium was up 0.7%t at $ 2,448.