Donald Trump is the ‘most honest person’ God could ever create. Who said that? Guess…

Former US President Donald Trump called himself the ‘greatest honest human being God has ever made’ during a rally in Selma, North Carolina on Saturday evening (April 9). Following Trump’s words at a rally about being ‘the most honest human being,’ there was a burst of laughter. He paraphrased one of his pals when he said, ‘You know, they looked into you for years and years, millions and millions of pages of papers, and they found nothing. When you think about it, you’re the cleanest person on the planet.’

Trump went on to say, ‘I’ve got to be the cleanest sheriff in the county. I believe I am the most honest human being that God has ever made’. Trump’s words went viral on social media amid several probes, including his suspected participation in the US Capitol assaults. In an explosive interview released last week, Trump defended his actions during the US Capitol attack, stating he did not regret calling his rioting followers to Washington.

Trump: I’ve gotta be the cleanest— I think I’m the most honest human being perhaps that god ever created pic.twitter.com/D98itzA6vi — Acyn (@Acyn) April 10, 2022

He told The Washington Post that he would have joined his ultra-loyal supporters when they marched on the facility on January 6, last year, but was stopped by his security detail. He made no apologies for inciting the mob with spurious allegations that victory was snatched from him via widespread fraud, but he was unequivocal in his condemnation of the ensuing violence.

‘The Secret Service told me I couldn’t go. I would have gone there in a heartbeat’, in the extensive conversation, he stated that it was the largest gathering he had ever talked to. Last year, hundreds of Trump supporters rushed the Capitol in an attempt to stop the peaceful transition of power after Joe Biden won a clear win in 2020, which the government termed as one of the most secure elections in US history.