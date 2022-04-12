ED confronts TTV Dhinakaran in Sukesh Chandrashekhar bribery case

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) confronted Tamil Nadu politician TTV Dhinakaran on Tuesday for his role in the bribery and cheating case against him with conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar. The Enforcement Directorate arrested Sukesh Chandrashekhar on April 4 in connection with a five-year-old bribery case. Dhinakaran was summoned for questioning just two days after Chandrashekhar was arrested, according to officials.

Sukesh was arrested by Delhi Police’s Crime Branch in 2017 for allegedly making a deal with TTV Dhinakaran, who was then a member of the AIADMK. Sukesh had assured Dhinakaran that if he paid Rs 50 crore, he would receive the AIADMK’s two-leaf symbol for his faction. Dhinakaran later co-founded the Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam with his aunt VK Sasikala, and is now the general secretary of the organisation.

During Sukesh’s recent questioning by the ED, however, he reportedly said that Dhinakaran gave him Rs 10 crore and that poll commission officials were also given money. According to sources, the ED decided to confront both of them face to face in order to find the truth.