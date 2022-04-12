Eshwarappa responsible for Santosh Patil’s death, claims brother Prashant Patil

Santhosh Patil, a contractor who had accused Karnataka minister KS Eshwarappa of corruption, was found dead at an Udupi lodge on Tuesday. Santhosh Patil’s brother, Prashant Patil, has blamed Eshwarappa for his death.

‘Eshwarappa is responsible for my brother’s death. He sought bribe or commission [from contractor Santhosh Patil]. He then filed a defamation case. Patil had received threats too.’ Prashant Patil said.

Santhosh Patil allegedly sent a WhatsApp message to his pals prior to his death, stating his intention to commit suicide and blaming Eshwarappa for his actions. The police are using forensics to verify the suicide note’s authenticity.

Santosh left Belgaum on April 11 after telling his wife he was going on a picnic with his friends, according to police. After that, he went missing. His body was found dead in Udupi on Tuesday. His two friends were in the same building, but they were in different rooms. The cops will take notes on their statements.