‘Fight for issues affecting poor,’ says Stalin on Ayodhya Mandapam issue

On Tuesday, BJP MLA Vanathi Srinivasan raised the Ayodhya Mandapam issue in the Tamil Nadu Assembly, causing a ruckus. The controversy concerns the Tamil Nadu government’s Hindu Religious and Charitable Endowments (HR&CE) department’s takeover of the Ayodhya Mandapam, a public temple.

The move was met with protests from BJP cadres led by Karu Nagarajan, who were detained. Annamalai, the state BJP head, criticised the incident and said that the DMK government took control of Mandapam to ensure that no bhajans or satsangs were held there. The BJP further maintained that because Ayodhya Mandapam was not a temple, the state had no right to take it over.

MK Stalin, the Chief Minister, claimed that the decision was made in response to repeated complaints of mismanagement in Ayodhya Mandapam. According to the government, Ayodhya Mandapam is a public temple because it receives offerings from the general public through hundial. Stalin then asked BJP MLA’s to fight for the poor’s issue.

‘Petrol and diesel prices are still on the rise. We are urging the Centre to bring it down. We went to Delhi to seek funds that are supposed to be released to the state. Please support us in getting those funds. Work for what makes our state strong. If you try to play politics just to make your party stronger, it will not happen.’ Stalin said.