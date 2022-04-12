Finland, Sweden consider joining NATO despite ‘Russia’s warnings’; Report

Russia warned against prospective NATO expansion on Monday, as Finland and Sweden explore joining. According to Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov, the alliance is still ‘a instrument of hostility’. According to reports, Peskov stated on Monday, ‘We have constantly stated that the alliance itself is more of a weapon for conflict. This is not an alliance that promotes peace and stability, and further development of the alliance would, of course, not result in increased stability on the European continent.’

Last week, Peskov stated that if Finland and Sweden joined the Western alliance, Russia would have to ‘rebalance the situation’ with its own measures. ‘We need to make our western flank more sophisticated in terms of securing our security,’ Peskov told Britain’s Sky News. According to a story in The Times, the nations might join NATO as soon as this summer.

Finland has an 830-mile border with Russia, and Prime Minister Sanna Marin is scheduled to make a decision by summertime on whether to seek membership, according to the BBC. It is one of six European countries that have opted out of NATO. Sweden, too, has a tradition of being neutral in international politics. NATO officials recently told CNN that, following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, both nations were ‘more serious’ about joining the Western alliance.