First ‘Made in India’ commercial aircraft ‘Dornier’ to start flying today

Itanagar: The first-ever commercial flight of made-in-India, ‘Dornier 228’ aircraft will be deployed for first commercial flight on Dibrugarh-Pasighat route on Tuesday, the Ministry of Civil Aviation said on Monday. The first ever ‘Made in India’ 17-seater dornier aircraft would be pressed into its maiden service linking five remote towns of Arunachal Pradesh to Assam’s Dibrugarh.

The aircrafts will be used to give air connectivity to remote places of eastern Arunachal Pradesh, and this will further boost air connectivity of North Eastern Region with the rest of the country. Till date, Dornier 228 planes are used by the armed forces only.

Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) has approved a Scheme to provide air connectivity and Aviation infrastructure in North Eastern Region (NER) to promote air connectivity in the states of North Eastern Region and, if it is required, to develop infrastructure for air connectivity. As a part of this scheme, First flight of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) – Made in India- Dornier Do-228 from Dibrugarh in Assam to Pasighat town in Arunachal Pradesh by Alliance Air, making it India’s only first commercial airline to fly Indian made aircraft for civil operations and inauguration of first FTO (Flying Training Organization) for North Eastern Region at Lilabari, Assam. Both events will be attended by the Civil Aviation Minister, Jyotiraditya Scindia and the Chief Ministers of Assam and Arunachal Pradesh, Himanta Biswa Sarma and Pema Khandu will also be present.

The 17-seater non-pressurized Dornier 228 with an AC cabin is capable of day and night operations. The light transport aircraft will facilitate regional connectivity in northeastern states. These two aircraft were handed over to Alliance Air on last Thursday and one has been shifted to Dibrugarh airport, the newest hub for Alliance air. The aircrafts will be used to give air connectivity to remote places of eastern Arunachal Pradesh including some areas close to China and Myanmar borders.

The Advanced Landing Grounds ( ALG) maintained by Indian Air Force will be used for landing. Alliance Air will initially be flying from Dibrugarh to Pasighat. And in the next 15 to 20 days, it will fly to Tezu and then to Ziro, both towns in Arunachal Pradesh. All of this will happen in the first phase. In the second phase, it will connect Vijaynagar, Mechuka, Along and other places will be linked, a top official of Ministry of civil aviation said. All these places in eastern Arunachal Pradesh needed 1-5 days of travel to reach the nearest airports of Dibrugarh and Lilabari in Assam, officials further added.