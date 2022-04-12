Forex Market: Indian rupee falls against US dollar

Mumbai: The Indian rupee edged lower against the US dollar in the forex market. The strengthening of the US currency in the overseas market and a negative trend in domestic equities weighed upon the Indian rupee.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the domestic currency opened lower at 76.05 against the US dollar, registering a decline of 14 paise over its previous close. On Monday, the Indian rupee rose marginally to 75.91 against the US dollar.

The dollar index, which measures the US dollar’s strength against a basket of six currencies, surged 0.07% to 99.99. Foreign institutional investors remained net sellers in the Indian share market as they offloaded shares worth Rs 1,145.24 crore.