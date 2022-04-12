Former Amnesty India chief Aakar Patel to be prosecuted by CBI.

The government has approved the prosecution of former Amnesty India chief Aakar Patel in an FCRA violation case, according to the Central Bureau of Investigation. Sources said that, a letter was handed to a relevant court on Rouse Avenue on Monday evening.

Last December, the CBI filed a charge sheet against Amnesty India and its former chief Aakar Patel, for violating the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act, 2010. The trial, however, could not begin since the government had not given its approval. A letter giving permission to prosecute Aakar Patel was filed to the court on Monday. As a result, the trial against Aakar Patel and Amnesty India can start right now.

Aakar Patel has gone to court to challenge a lookout circular (LOC) issued by the CBI against him. A sessions court overruled an order by the Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate (ACMM) court ordering CBI to remove the LOC.

Aakar Patel was directed by the sessions court to seek permission from the court before travelling abroad. An open LOC warns immigration authorities at airports and ports, who prevent a person from leaving the country.