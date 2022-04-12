Fuel consumption in March touches 3-year high in India

New Delhi: The fuel demand in March has touched a three-year high in India. Petrol sales crossed all-time high in last month. Data released by Petroleum Planning and Analysis Cell of the Union Petroleum Ministry has revealed this.

Consumption of fuel rose by 4.2% from the same month last year to 19.41 million tonnes. It is highest since March 2019. Sales of petrol were 6.2% higher from a year earlier at 2.91 million tonnes, their highest ever as per data going back to 1998.

Diesel consumption surged by 6.7% to 7.7 million tonnes. Diesel is the most used fuel in India and it accounts for the 40% of all petroleum product consumption. Cooking gas (LPG) demand grew by 9.8% to 2.48 million tonnes in March .Fuel demand in the fiscal year ending March 31, 2022 was up 4.3% at 202.71 million tonnes, the highest since FY20.