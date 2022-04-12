HP launches new laptop in India: Know the specifications and price

Mumbai: US based technology company, HP launched its new laptop named HP Chromebook x360 14a in India. The laptop is priced at Rs. 29,999. It comes in Mineral Silver, Ceramic White, and Forest Teal colours and will go on sale through the company’s offline and online retail channels across the country in the coming days.

The HP Chromebook x360 14a (Intel) runs on Chrome OS and is powered by Intel Celeron N4120 processor, along with 4GB of RAM and 64GB eMMC storage. It has 14-inch HD Touch Display. The display is equipped with the x360 convertible hinge that enables the device to work as a tablet or a laptop.

HP has provided its full-size keyboard on the Chromebook x360 14a. it also houses an HD camera with an 88-degree lens. Connectivity options include Wi-Fi 5 and Bluetooth support. The device is also rated to deliver up to 14 hours of battery life on a single charge and supports HP Fast charging technology.