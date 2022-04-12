Indian Railways changes frequency of this train

Lucknow: North Eastern Railway Zone has decided to change the frequency of a special passenger train running between the Mailani-Bichhiya of the Lucknow division. According to the new order, the train will now run two days a week – Saturdays and Sundays. At present the train is running three days a week. The train will also include a special tourist coach.

The passenger train covers Mailani ,Bhira, Palia Kalan, Dudhwa, Belrayan, Tikunian, Khairtia Dam Road, Manjhra East and Bichiya.On its return journey the train Bichiya and runs up to Manjhra East, Khairtia Dam Road, Tikunia, Belrayan, Dudhwa, Palia Kalan, Bhira Kheri, Mailani.

According to the revised rake structure, nine coaches will be deployed. The coaches will include two SLRD or unreserved coaches for the physically handicapped, five general second class, one air-conditioned tourist car and one coach power car. This is the only direct train in the route and it will cover the distance of 107 kilometres in 3 hours and 24 minutes.