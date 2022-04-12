Italy seizes belongings of Russian racer Mazepin

Two Italian police sources reported on Monday that Italy had seized properties worth 105 million euros ($114.45 million) owned by Russian former Formula One racer Nikita Dmitrievich Mazepin and his oligarch father.

Rocky Ram, a villa in the north of the island of Sardinia, was the objective of the operation. It’s part of a larger attempt to punish wealthy Russians tied to President Vladimir Putin following Moscow’s invasion of Ukraine on February 24.

Mazepin, who was fired by Haas, a US-owned Formula One team, in March, was named in an EU sanctions list alongside his father, Dmitry, who was described by the European Union’s official journal as a member of President Vladimir Putin’s inner circle.

Over the last several weeks, Italian police have seized houses and yachts worth more than 900 million euros from affluent Russians who have been sanctioned by the European Union as a result of the Ukraine conflict.

The most valuable object confiscated so far is a superyacht owned by billionaire Andrey Igorevich Melnichenko, which was impounded in the northern port of Trieste and is valued at roughly 530 million euros.