Let’s unite in name of Tamil, says actor Simbu

Following in the footsteps of AR Rahman, Tamil actor Simbu spoke out on Tuesday against the alleged imposition of Hindi by the Centre, after Home Minister Amit Shah’s remarks about Hindi replacing English as the second language. ‘Let us unite in the name of Tamil,’ Simbu posted on Twitter, along with the pro-Tamil hashtag #TamilConnects.

The debate over imposing Hindi was reignited when Amit Shah stated that Hindi should be considered as an alternative for English rather than local languages. Following that, AR Rahman posted a photo of Thamizhanangu (Goddess Tamil) to Twitter, along with a statement from modern Tamil poet Bharathidasan that says, ‘Beloved Tamil is the root of our existence.’