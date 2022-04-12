Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran water plant to be acquired by PMC.

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) will take over Maharashtra Jeevan Pradhikaran (MJP) projects in Warje and Shivane in exchange for an 18-crore payment to the nodal agency for the water supply project.

‘It was decided to take charge of water projects set up by MJP at Shivane, Uttamnagar and Warje. These areas were getting water supply from MJP before their merger with PMC. PMC would hand over money to the water supply agency next week.’ said municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar, who was also appointed as administrator in PMC.

Uttamnagar, Shivane After merging in PMC limits four years ago, Kondhwe and Dhavade have yet to receive water from PMC. Villagers complained that MJP, which owns the Kondhwe plant, was not providing adequate electricity. ‘MJP had earlier quoted ?38 crore for the same project,’ a PMC official said on condition of anonymity.