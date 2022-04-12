Panneerselvam criticises Sri Lankan court order asking TN fishermen to pay for release

O Panneerselvam, the leader of the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), slammed a Sri Lankan court order that set a bail amount of Rs 1 crore for imprisoned Indian fisherman.

The Sri Lankan Navy recently detained 12 fishermen from Rameshwaram, Tamil Nadu, for allegedly crossing the international maritime border. The fisherman can be released on bond if each of them pays a bail fee of Rs 1 crore, according to an order issued by the Kilinochi Court in Sri Lanka on April 7.

The court order was condemned by OPS as the height of injustice towards poor Indian fisherman. According to the AIADMK leader, fishermen earn a little and risk being attacked by the Sri Lankan Navy if they go fishing due to their financial situation. He believes it is unjust to put these fishermen in this situation.

‘If the fishermen are in a position to pay Rs 1 crore, they would not be fishing in the first place,’ he said. OPS also urged Tamil Nadu’s DMK government to take all necessary steps to return the fishermen and their boats.