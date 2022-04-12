Pregnant? Britney Spears shares quirky, confusing post

Washington: Singer Britney Spears is expecting a child with fiance Sam Asghari, her Instagram post suggested. On Monday, the 40-year-old pop princess posted a photo of a pink tea set and matching flowers to her Instagram page along with a lengthy caption about her latest vacation to Maui.

However, Britney confused fans as she mentioned in her caption that she was ‘a little food pregnant’ and had taken a pregnancy test after noticing that she had gained weight while on vacation. ‘I lost so much weight to go on my Maui trip only to gain it back … I thought ‘Geez … what happened to my stomach ???’ My husband said ‘No you’re food pregnant silly!!!’ So I got a pregnancy test … and uhhhhh well … I am having a baby …’, singer — who’s engaged to Sam Asghari, 28 — left fans in a tizzy with the post’s wording, as many wondered if it served as a pregnancy announcement.

‘4 days later I got a little more food pregnant.. It’s growing !!! If 2 are in there … I might just lose it … I obviously won’t be going out as much due to the paps getting their money shot of me like they unfortunately already have … it’s hard because when I was pregnant I had perinatal depression … I have to say it is absolutely horrible … women didn’t talk about it back then … some people considered it dangerous if a woman complained like that with a baby inside her … but now women talk about it everyday … thank Jesus we don’t have to keep that pain a reserved proper secret … This time I will be doing yoga every day !!! Spreading lots of joy and love’, Britney added.

Britney met Asghari in 2016 when they co-starred in a music video for her single ‘Slumber Party.’ The ‘Stranger’ hitmaker, who is already mother to two teen sons, Sean and Jayden, with her ex-husband Kevin Federline, also said the pregnancy would likely be “hard” as she had previously experienced perinatal depression.