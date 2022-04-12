Punjab government recovers Rs 28.97 cr from dead pensioners’ bank accounts.

The Punjab government has recovered Rs.28.97 crore from the bank accounts of deceased social security beneficiaries.

‘After assuming the charge of office, the officials of Social Security, Women and Child Development Department were directed to thoroughly review all the schemes to ensure judicious distribution of monetary assistance under these schemes amongst the needy and actual beneficiaries besides saving public exchequer,’ Punjab Social Security, Women and Child Development Minister Baljit Kaur said.

‘The department has recovered Rs 28.97 crore from bank accounts of 1,27,643 deceased beneficiaries and credited the amount in public exchequer’ the cabinet minister said. ‘The Punjab government is providing financial assistance to the tune of Rs 1,500 per month to old age pensioners, widows, destitute children and persons with disabilities,’ Baljit Kaur stated.