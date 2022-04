Mumbai: Bollywood film ‘Anek’ starring Ayushmann Khurrana was announced. The film will be release in theatres on the 27th May. It was earlier scheduled to release on May 13.

Anek marks the second collaboration between Ayushmann and director Anubhav after the 2019 film Article 15. Anek is produced by Bhushan Kumar and Anubhav Sinha under Benaras Media Works and T-Series.