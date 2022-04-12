So lucky to have strong maternal figures: Priyanka Chopra shares throwback pics from childhood

Actor Priyanka Chopra shared throwback pictures from her childhood days, recalling how her ‘nani’ (maternal grandmother) played a consistent part in her upbringing. In the picture shared on Instagram, which happens to be from her grandmother’s birthday festivities, she features with her nani, her mom Madhu Chopra and her cousin Priyam Mathur.

‘All of 6, celebrating my Nani’s (maternal grandmother) birthday. She helped raise me while my mom and dad balanced studying and a medical careers. She was a hugely consistent part of my upbringing. I feel so lucky that I had so many strong maternal figures in my life. I’m so grateful for you all. Miss you always Nani. Also Priyam Mathur looking most adorable as always’, the actress captioned the post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Priyanka (@priyankachopra)

‘PS – why do I look so diabolical in the first picture? Your thoughts?’, she added, along with hashtags- mondaymusings, #memories, #motherfigures, #nostalgia and #just.

Also read: Pregnant? Britney Spears shares quirky, confusing post

Meanwhile, on the work front, Priyanka is awaiting the release of her film ‘Text For You’. She also recently wrapped the shoot for her Amazon series ‘Citadel’, a much-anticipated TV series that comes from the Russo Brothers, the directors of MCU movies like ‘Avengers: End Game’.