Thieves steal 60 kg of lemons in Uttar Pradesh, amid increasing prices.

Thieves took at least 60 kg of lemons from a vegetable trader’s godown in Shahjahanpur, Uttar Pradesh, amid rapidly rising prices. They also stole 40 kilogrammes of onions and 38 kilogrammes of garlic from a warehouse within the Tilhar police station’s limits.

The vegetables were stolen when Manoj Kashyap closed his shop at Bajariya Sabzi Mandi on Sunday night and stored them in a storeroom. Thieves raided the merchant’s warehouse late Sunday night, stealing costly lemons and other vegetables, according to the merchant.

Lemon is currently available on the market for around Rs 200 per kg. The stolen lemon is estimated to be worth around Rs 10,000. The businessman has yet to make an official complaint to the police. Theft of lemons, on the other hand, is still a matter of conversation in the area.