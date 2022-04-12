WhatsApp to launch new drawing tool features

Mumbai: Popular social media messaging app, WhatsApp will soon launch a new drawing tool feature. It will be launched initially for WhatsApp beta for iOS. As per reports, the messaging app owned by Facebook will introduce three new drawing tools: two new pencils and a blur tool.

The blur tool was already available on WhatsApp for iOS. This new interface for the drawing editor is available to some beta testers and more activations are planned at a later date.