10 killed, 14 injured in bus-pick-up collision

Cairo: In a tragic incident, 10 people were killed and 14 were injured as a bus-pick-up collision. The accident took place in a road near Aswan and the famed Abu Simbel temple in Egypt. The dead include 4 French and 1 tourist. The other 5 people killed were all Egyptian.

Road accidents are common in Egypt, where many roads are in disrepair and traffic regulations frequently ignored. According to official data, more than 7,000 people died in road accidents in the country in 2020. Around 10,000 road accidents took place in 2019 in the country. In 2018, there were 8,480 car accidents, causing over 3,080 deaths.