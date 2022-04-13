28 people hospitalised after consuming adulterated prasad at Gurugram fair

After consuming adulterated prasad, at least 28 people, including several children, were sent to the hospital. The incident occurred on Tuesday night in Mubarikpur, near Farukhnagar, at a fair.

According to reports, visitors at the fair were served intoxicated juice. Around 28 people, including 8-10 children, were ill after drinking the juice and were brought to a government hospital.

They received first-aid treatment and are stated to be in stable condition.The case has been reported to the Gurugram police, who have launched an investigation.