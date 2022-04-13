3-year-old boy choked to death by mother in Palakkad

Palakkad: A 22-year-old woman has been arrested by Kerala Police for the alleged murder of her 3-year-old son at Elappully, Palakkad. The deceased has been identified as Muhammad Shan, son of Vengodi native Shameer Muhammad and Asiya (22) has been held in connection with the case.

The incident pertaining to the case happened on Tuesday by around 9.30 am. The child was found dead in the bedroom of Asiya’s residence at Chuttippara. After taking the child to the district hospital, the relatives raised complaints and urged an autopsy. The postmortem report revealed that the child died by choking.

Following this, the police took Asiya in custody and she confessed to the murder during interrogation. She will be taken to her house for collecting evidence on Wednesday. Kasaba police informed that the mother allegedly choked the child to death, perceiving that her son would be a barrier to live with her boyfriend. Relatives said that Asiya and her husband Shameer were living separately for over a year. The child’s last rites were done at Erancheri mosque.