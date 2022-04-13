After 33 years, UP rape convict who jumped parole apprehended in Delhi.

Police said on Tuesday that a rape convict from Uttar Pradesh’s Hathras district who had jumped parole had been arrested after 33 years in Delhi, where he was living under a false identity. Raghunandan Singh’s (56) relatives in his native village of Hathras were shocked to know that he was ‘alive,’ as they and his fellow villagers had assumed he was dead, they said.

Singh, who was convicted in 1987, had been living in Delhi with his wife for over three decades and worked at a garment retail outlet, according to Hathras Superintendent of Police Vineet Jaiswal. ‘He was convicted in a rape case but granted parole while serving the punishment. He had jumped parole and was absconding for the last 33 years. He has been arrested now,’ Mr. Jaiswal explained.

The FIR in the rape case was filed against him in 1986 at the district’s Hathras Junction Police Station. According to the officer, he was convicted of the crime and sentenced to life in prison by a local court the next year.