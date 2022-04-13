Bihar govt to auction all unused bridges after 60-foot bridge stolen in Rohtas

The Bihar Government has decided to identify and auction all idle iron bridges in the state as scrap, days after thieves in Rohtas district demolished and carried away a 60-foot-long abandoned iron bridge. To avoid future thefts, the Water Resources Department has requested all chief engineers of the divisions to inspect disused bridges.

Bihar Water Resources Minister Sanjay Kumar Jha said, ‘We have suspended two engineers for dereliction of duty and served a show-cause notice to the chief and superintending engineers. We have now asked all districts to identify such bridges so that we can have the policy to dismantle them and earn some revenue’. When asked about the estimated number of unused bridges, Jha said, ‘Our engineers are assessing it’.

In connection with the theft of the iron bridge in Nasriganj on April 4, police in Rohtas district have detained eight people, including Sone Canal Division assistant engineer Radhe Shyam Singh. The bridge, which was built in 1972, had remained idle since 2002 when a new parallel bridge was built.

Rohtas SP Ashish Bharti told reporters, ‘We also found involvement of some local residents and some iron scrap has also been recovered’.