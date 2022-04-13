Blind US man drives car at 339kmph, breaks Guinness World Record

A racecar driver became blind after being met with a tragic accident 10 years ago. He set the Guinness World Record for ‘fastest speed for a car driven blindfolded’ on March 31 this year. He accomplished this astounding achievement on the ten-year anniversary of his car accident. Dan Parker drove his customised Corvette onto the Spaceport America runway in New Mexico. He beat the world record of 322.68 km/h by driving his automobile all the way up to 339.64 km/h.

The national federation of the blind shared images of Parker and applauded the feat. The tweet read, ‘We’re proud to have achieved a new Guinness World Records title. Federationist Dan Parker reached 211.043 and shattered the fastest speed for a car driven blindfolded—also shattering society’s low expectations and turning dreams into reality’.

Many people are baffled as to how Parker, who is blind, was able to drive the adapted car at such a high pace. During the world record attempt, the race driver employed an aural guidance device to help him handle the car. It was also a part of the ‘Blind Driver Challenge’ organised by the National Federation of the Blind. The organization’s goal with this effort is to raise awareness about mobility constraints and to recognise the remarkable achievements of blind individuals.

Also Read: ‘Legendary’: Samantha Ruth Prabhu compliments Rihanna’s pregnancy photoshoot for Vogue

Parker said, ‘We have not only demonstrated that a blind person can operate a vehicle safely, but that we can do it at over two hundred miles per hour’. Parker believes that his accomplishment will inspire other visually impaired individuals and also shows the potential for contemporary technology such as self-driving vehicles, which can assist the blind break down barriers in everyday mobility and beyond.