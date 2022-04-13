Bus, auto, taxi fares to be hiked in Kerala from May 1

Thiruvananthapuram: The hike in bus, auto and taxi fares in Kerala will be effective from May 1, Kerala Transport Minister Antony Raju informed on Wednesday. The order to this effect will be issued soon, the minister said, adding that the decision on hike of concession rates for students will be taken based on the committee’s report.

The minister further said that the special rates introduced during the Covid-19 lockdown period has been withdrawn. The State government decided to revise the rates in view of the rising fuel prices in the country and the rising protests by private bus owners in the State. The development comes on the back of recommendations submitted by the Justice Ramachandran Committee.

The government had earlier announced a hike in the minimum charge for bus fares to Rs 10 from the present Rs 8. The new minimum charges and rate for additional distance covered by buses, taxis and autos were released on March 31. The minimum charge for taxis below 1500cc was increased from Rs 175 to Rs 200 (5 km) and the kilometre charge from Rs 15 to Rs 18. The minimum fare for taxis exceeding 1500 cc has been increased from Rs 200 to Rs 225 (5 km) and the kilometre fare from Rs 17 to Rs 20.