CNG, PNG price hiked again

Mumbai: Mahanagar Gas Limited (MGL) has increased the prices of compressed natural gas (CNG) and piped natural gas (PNG) in Mumbai. MGL has increased the prices of CNG by Rs 5 per Kg while the rates of PNG have been hiked by Rs 4.50/SCM. CNG will now cost Rs 72 per Kg and PNG will sell at Rs 45.50/SCM.

Earlier on April 6, MGL had increased the prices of CNG and PNG by Rs 7 per Kg and Rs 5/SCM. Mahanagar Gas Limited is the firm which retails CNG and PNG in Mumbai.

Natural gas when compressed becomes CNG for use as fuel in automobiles. The same gas is also piped to household kitchens and industries for cooking and other purposes.