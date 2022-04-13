Cruise drugs case; Two NCB officers suspends involved in probe

Officers Vishwa Vijay Singh and Asshish Ranjan Prasad of the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), who investigated a drug case involving Aryan Khan, have been suspended following a Vigilance investigation. According to sources, the ongoing investigation by NCB’s vigilance team found that both had indulged in ‘suspicious activity,’ which led to their suspension.

In the cruise drugs case, Singh was the investigating officer, while Prasad was his deputy. The cause for the suspension is unknown at this time. It’s unclear whether they’ve been suspended as a result of their involvement in the cruise drugs case.

Following claims of extortion against the NCB team, five cases were transferred to NCB SIT, including the cruise drugs case. A vigilance investigation was also begun by a Deputy Director-General level officer, which recorded statements from several officers, including Singh and Prasad, as well as the then-Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede.