Gajendra Singh Shekhawat says Ashok Gehlot using Eastern Rajasthan canal project as political tool

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, a Union Minister, has accused Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot of using the Eastern Rajasthan Canal Project (ECRP) as a political tool rather than to benefit the state’s citizens.

This comes after Ashok Gehlot urged the Centre to grant ECRP national status, claiming that doing so will speed up the project’s completion and provide drinking and irrigation water to 13 districts in east Rajasthan. On this subject, he also criticised Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, claiming that despite being the Union Minister of Jal Shakti from Rajasthan, he is doing nothing for the state.

‘Ashok Gehlot is asking ERCP to be made a national project. In a national project, state has to spend 40 per cent and 60 per cent comes from the Centre. This is a Rs 50,000 crore project in which Rs 20, 000 crore Rajasthan will have to spend. We were trying to accommodate this in through interlinkage of the river scheme in which the Centre gives 90 per cent funding. But for this we need to sign an agreement with the Madhya Pradesh government.’ Gajendra Singh Shekhawat told India Today.