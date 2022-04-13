India is a ‘shithole’: US professor on Indian immigrants criticising racism in US

A contentious statement concerning immigrants in the United States, particularly Indians, was made by a law professor in the United States. Amy Wax, a law professor at the University of Pennsylvania, attacked Indians, claiming that they were critical of everything in the United States even though ‘their own country is a shithole’.

Wax said, ‘Here’s the problem. They (Brahmin women from India) are taught that they are better than everybody else because they are Brahmin elites and yet, on some level, their country is a shit hole’.

Nikki Mccann Ramrez uploaded a snippet of the interview on Twitter. The 69-year-old Wax also claims that ‘Blacks’ and other ‘non-western’ races hold hatred, humiliation and jealousy for westerners’ accomplishments.

‘There is just a tremendous amount of resentment and shame of non-western peoples against western peoples for western peoples’ outsized achievements and contributions. It’s really unbearable’, she said.

— nikki mccann ramírez (@NikkiMcR) April 11, 2022

She made the remarks on a live Fox TV broadcast with Tucker Carlson on Friday. At Penn Medicine, she criticises Asian and South Asian Indian doctors. Wax has made anti-immigrant statements in the past