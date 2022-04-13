Lebanon explosion kills at least one, several others injured

Officials told Reuters early on Tuesday that an explosion at a scout centre associated with the Shi’ite Amal Movement in Sidon in southern Lebanon killed one person and injured seven others.

According to sources, the structure was demolished by the blast, and army personnel were combing the rubble for any additional deaths. The explosion also caused damage to the adjoining town hall.

Without going into detail, a security source told Reuters that the explosion was not the result of sabotage.

According to emergency workers on the site and a Palestinian source inside the camp, a massive blast hit a Palestinian camp in the southern Lebanese coastal city of Tyre on Dec. 10, injuring roughly a dozen people.

The blast came from a Hamas weapons storage in the Burj al-Shemali camp, according to the state-run National News Agency (NNA), and a judge has ordered security authorities to investigate.