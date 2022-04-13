‘Legendary’: Samantha Ruth Prabhu compliments Rihanna’s pregnancy photoshoot for Vogue

Actress Samantha Ruth Prabhu recently praised Rihanna, who is expecting her firstchild with her boyfriend, rapper A$AP Rocky.

Samantha uploaded a clip from Rihanna’s pregnant photoshoot for Vogue on her Instagram Stories. Rihanna is shown in the video wearing a white blanket, a mustard suit, and another mustard jacket with skirt. Sharing the clip, Samantha added, ‘Legendary (fire emojis)’.

Meanwhile, on the job front, Samantha is working on a number of projects, including the Telugu film ‘Yashoda’, which will be released in theatres on August 12. The sci-fi thriller, written and directed by Hari Shankar and Harish Narayan, will also be released in Tamil, Hindi, Kannada, and Malayalam.

The actress recently completed shooting for ‘Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal’, a Tamil film co-starring Vijay Sethupathi and Nayanthara. The comedy-drama, written and directed by Vignesh Shivan, will be released nationwide on April 28.