Police arrest suspected killer of Indian student in Canada

On Tuesday, Toronto Police reported the arrest of a man suspected of shooting and killing 21-year-old Indian student Kartik Vasudev in Canada. According to his relatives, the victim, who was from Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh, had travelled to Canada in January to seek further education. Kartik was shot near the Glen Road entrance to the Sherbourne TTC station in St James Town on Thursday evening. He was rushed to the hospital and died as a result of his injuries.

Toronto Police Service chief James Ramer told reporters, ‘Kartik was just outside the Sherbourne subway station last Thursday when he was approached by a stranger…Unprovoked, this man shot Kartik multiple times, killing him’.

Also Read: Blind US man drives car at 339kmph, breaks Guinness World Record

The act was reported by the authorities as a ‘random attack’. The shooter was described as a Black man with a medium build, approximately five-foot-six to five-foot-seven inches tall. This was the city’s 19th homicide this year.