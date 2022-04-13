‘No violence on Ram Navami,’ says Yogi Adityanath

On Ram Navami, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath said the state had set an example by demonstrating that ‘there is no place for riots and chaos.’ His comments come after at least seven other states witnessed violence and clashes on Sunday when Ram Navami processions took place to celebrate the Hindu festival.

‘Day before, Ram Navami was celebrated. Uttar Pradesh has a population of 25 crore. There were over 800 processions for the Hindu festival across the state. And along with that, at this time, the holy month of Ramzan is also being observed. There must have been programmes linked to Rozas too,’ In a video posted to his Twitter account, the chief minister is seen stating.

‘But nowhere, was there any tu-tu main (arguments)… leave alone riots and ruckus. This is a proof of UP’s new progressive way of thinking. Here, there is no place for riots and chaos,’ he said. ‘UP has demonstrated this on the anniversary of Ram Navami,’ said the 49-year-old BJP leader, who set a record last month by taking the oath for a second term, becoming the first UP chief minister in three decades to do so.