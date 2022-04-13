Oppo launches Oppo A57 5G: Know the price and specifications

Mumbai: Chinese smartphone brand, Oppo launched its latest 5G smartphone named Oppo A57 5G. The smartphone is priced at CNY 1,499 (roughly Rs. 17,900) for the 8GB + 128GB storage variant. The phone comes in three distinct colours: Black, Blue, and Lilac. The Oppo A57 5G is currently available for pre-orders in China, with its shipments starting from April 15.

The dual-SIM (Nano) Oppo A57 5G runs on Android 12 and is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 SoC, along with Mali G57 MC2 GPU and up to 8GB of LPDDR4x RAM. It features a 6.56-inch HD+ (720×1,612 pixels) display with a 90Hz refresh rate and a 90Hz touch sampling rate. It houses a dual rear camera setup. It also has a 8-megapixel selfie camera sensor at the front.

Also Read; Motorola launches Moto G22 in India : Know the specifications and price

Connectivity options include 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth v5.2, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C and a 3.5mm headphone jack. Sensors include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, magnetometer, side-mounted fingerprint sensor and a proximity sensor.