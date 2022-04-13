PM Modi to inaugurate Pradhanmantri Sanghralaya tomorrow

On Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya, a tribute to India’s prime ministers since independence.

‘Guided by the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to honour the contribution of all the prime ministers of India towards nation-building, the Pradhanmantri Sangrahalaya is a tribute to every prime minister of India since Independence, irrespective of their ideology or tenure in office,’ the PMO said in a statement on Tuesday.

It went on to explain that it is a collaborative effort led by Prime Minister Modi aimed at sensitising and inspiring the younger generation about the leadership, vision, and achievements of all previous prime ministers. The Sangrahalaya has 43 galleries and integrates the teen Murti Bhawan (Block I) with the newly completed Block II. The two blocks have a combined area of around 15,600 square metres.