Police register FIR against KS Eshwarappa, 2 aides in Contractor death

A First Information Report (FIR) has been filed against senior BJP leader and Karnataka minister KS Eswharappa after a contractor accused him of demanding commission for road construction was found dead, with the cause of death thought to be suicide.

‘Udupi Police registered the FIR on the basis of a complaint filed last night by the contractor’s family. The minister has been booked under section 306 of the Indian Penal Code for abetment to suicide. Two of his aides have also been named in the FIR. Their names are Basavaraj and Ramesh,’ according to a top police officer who told to Hindustan Times.