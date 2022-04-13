Several injured in stampede at Tirumala Venkateswara Temple in Andhra Pradesh

On Tuesday, a stampede-like scenario occurred at Tirumala Venkateswara Temple in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh. Around three people have been reported to get injured in the incident.

A massive crowd of pilgrims gathered at the shrine’s ticket booth to purchase Sarvadarshan tickets, resulting in a stampede-like situation. Since the ticket booths were closed for two days, a large number of devotees remained at Tirumala, waiting for the booths to open.

According to Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) PRO Ravi Kumar, the situation was quickly brought under control when pilgrims who had waited in line for hours were permitted to enter the Tirumala shrine without tickets to pray.

Also Read: India is a ‘shithole’: US professor on Indian immigrants criticising racism in US

Kumar further said that the VIP darshan at Tirumala will be closed until Sunday to allow normal people to pray.

Venkateswara, an avatar of Lord Vishnu, is worshipped at Tirupati’s Tirumala Venkateswara Temple in Andhra Pradesh. Tirumala Hills are part of the Seshachalam Hills range of southeastern India.