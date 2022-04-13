Survey says 87 percent of Indian households are affected by rising vegetable prices.

According to a survey, nine out of ten Indian households have ‘feeling the pinch’ of increased vegetable prices in the last 30 days. The survey, conducted by LocalCircles, received 11,800 responses from citizens in 311 districts across India, claiming that 87 percent of Indian households have been ‘affected’ by increased vegetable costs since March.

37% of those respondents claimed their vegetable spending had increased by more than 25%. According to the findings of the survey, the costs of various vegetables have skyrocketed in the last month. Thirty-six percent of respondents said they were paying ‘10-25 percent more’ for the same number of vegetables this month compared to last month, while another 14 percent said they were paying ‘0-10 percent more.’

When compared to March, 25% of consumers said they had to pay ‘25-50% more,’ while another 5% said they had to burn an additional ‘50-100%’ for the same amount of vegetables. Seven percent of those surveyed said they were paying more than double as much for the same amount of product. Only 2% of respondents said they were ‘actually paying less overall,’ while 4% said prices had remained unchanged.

7% of respondents claimed they couldn’t tell the difference between the prices then and now. According to the surveyor, the survey was performed using the LocalCircles platform, and only Indian citizens were registered after checking their documents.